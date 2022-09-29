Lydia Forson dares GTA to disclose name of Agency mentioned in press release

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has waded into discussions about the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's use of graphics from musician Kirani Ayat's song, 'GUDA'.



In an earlier release by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), they said that the content used in a video by the government to promote tourism was used "in accordance with the agreed terms with the agency" contracted to produce the piece.



But this move has gotten Lydia Forson to share a post on Twitter asking the GTA to divulge the name of the agency they claim worked on the president's video.



"Who is 'The Agency'?!!! Y'all are so bold with everything else, just tell us and out and end to this," she asked on September 28, 2022.



In response to the GTA press release, Kirani Ayat also dared the Ghana Tourism Authority to name the agency they lawfully gained authorisation from to use his property.



In a Twitter string post, Ayat stated that he has never permitted anybody or an agency to utilise his property.



"Taking cognisance of the statement issued this morning by the Ghana Tourism Authority, I, Kirani Ayat would like to state categorically that No agency has any Rights whatsoever to my intellectual property neither have I given such rights to any agency either expressly or implied to use my intellectual property.



"I wish to bring to the attention of the Ghana Tourism Authority that what is happening is an affront to your requirement to promote the interest of Ghana which includes its artistes. By this notice, I demand that the said agency be named publicly," he said.





Who is “The Agency” ?!!!



Y’all are so bold with everything else, just tell us and out and end to this. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) September 28, 2022

ADA/EA