Lydia Forson chides Abu Jinapor over Achimota Forest lands brouhaha

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Lydia Forson shares opinion on the Achimota forest brouhaha



Portions of Sir John’s Will cause a stir as Achimota Forest is captured



Parts of Achimota Forest declassified



Outspoken Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has waded into the ongoing discussions emerging from the viral last Will of the late Sir John, in which portions of the Achimota Forest have been willed to certain individuals.



The purported Will of the late Forestry Commission boss showed that he had some four parcels of specified and unspecified acres of land in the Achimota Forest area, which he bequeathed to named persons.



This development comes shortly after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo signed an Executive Instrument declassifying parts of the Achimota Forest lands as a reserve, a situation which sparked outrage on social media.



In the case of the late Sir John willing portions of the Achimota Forest to his family, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, in a bid to calm the waters, highlighted his outfit’s intentions to thoroughly investigate the issue.



“The Lands Ministry is investigating the alleged inclusion of land situated at the Achimota Forest in the Will of the late Sir John. #BuildingGhanaTogether,” the ministry wrote on its social media pages.



But it appears his comment has provoked Lydia Forson who thinks the lands minister is rather playing with the minds of Ghanaians.



“You did a press conference stating that lands haven’t been sold, either you were lying or you’re clueless (highly doubt) about the issues surrounding the Achimota forest,” she said.



In a latest development, the sector minister has on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, released a statement which says “checks at the Lands and the Forestry Commissions, the repositories of the records of the lands in question, show no record of ownership of Lands at, the Achimota Forest or the Sakumono Ramsar Site, by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie”, hence the decision.



“I, as Minister for Lands & Natural Resources, have directed the Lands and Forestry Commission to deem any ownership of lands, both in the Achimota Forest and the Sakumono Ramsar Site by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie as void,” the statement further read.



Read her full post below:



