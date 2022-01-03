Lydia Forson blasted for 'just' calling Shatta Wale after admission to rape allegation on social media

Entertainment of Monday, 3 January 2022

Actress Lydia Forson is currently being heavily bashed by tweeps who have taken offence with her revelation that she only called Shatta Wale after he shockingly wrote that he raped the girl of Burna Boy during the heat of their social media fight.



Lydia Forson started some thread yesterday as she sought to tell the whole world what she has done following Shatta Wale’s revelation about raping a lady friend of Nigeria’s Burna Boy.



For many of the netizens who have been bashing her, they state that as someone who has strongly been against anything that is about rape and fought for ladies who have got themselves in that predicament before, the manner she is handling that of Shatta Wale is pretty much hypocritical.



