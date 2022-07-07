Lydia Forson attacks NDC supporters hailing her for criticizing the government

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘I still remember how you attacked me’, Lydia Forson to NDC supporters



Actress describes NDC supporters as dishonest



Lydia Forson says Oppong Nkrumah is an asset to the NPP and a liability to Ghanaians



Actress, Lydia Forson has recently been the toast of some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Twitter for constantly criticizing the Nana Addo-led administration over bad leadership.



It is against this backdrop that the outspoken actress has made it clear to the NDC supporters to quit hailing her because she is not the spokesperson for the political party.



Lydia Forson explained that she has never been a spokesperson for the NDC and she won’t start now.



The actress recounted how some foot soldiers of the NDC attacked her and threatened her when she criticized the erstwhile John Mahama-led government.



“Dear some NDC people, I’m not your voice and I’ve never been; I also remember the verbal attacks from 2015. Don’t come and fool in my comments this morning,” the actress wrote in an Open letter on Twitter to NDC supporters.



The actress described the praises from the NDC as dishonest and mentioned that members of the political party are applauding her because her comments against the government favor them.



She wrote, “You’re only on my side for now; we’ll see about that when the tables turn. Signed, Miss Forson never forgets.”



Meanwhile, the actress has described Ghana’s minister for information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as the best thing that happened to the NPP government and the worst to Ghanaians.



According to the actress, Oppong Nkrumah used to be noted for straightening and grilling corrupt politicians, however, serving as a minister of state, the seasoned journalist now leads politicians to defend the indefensible.



Here is Lydia Forson's post





Dear some NDC people,



I’m not your voice and I’ve never been; I also remember the verbal attacks from 2015.



Don’t come and fool in my comments this morning.



You’re only on my side for now; we’ll see about that when the tables turn.



Signed,



Miss Forson never forgets…. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) July 7, 2022

