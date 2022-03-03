Lydia Forson amplifies the voices of Ghanaians still stuck in Ukraine

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Popular Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has made a passionate appeal to the government of Ghana to rescue and bring back home stranded Ghanaians from Ukraine.



Her comments come on the back of the brewing tensions and unrests between Ukraine and Russia lately.



Earlier, there had been calls by some individuals for the evacuation of Ghanaians from Ukraine, including Lydia Forson, who hinted that her cousin was among the many persons stranded in the foreign country.



Fast forward, the first batch of Ghanaians have arrived in the country and Lydia took to social media to update the public that her cousin is back home safe.



Although Lydia is grateful to the government that some persons including her cousin have returned home safe, she is still calling on them to bring back home those left behind.



“I want to amplify the voices of the many Ghanaians who are still at the border or stuck in #Ukraine While I’m grateful my cousin is home, I know there are many who haven’t been as fortunate. Please tag them and their stories let’s spread the word. Let’s trend the right news,” she wrote.



Meanwhile, the government has said that it has undertaken a number of processes in partnership with diplomatic missions, honorary consuls, and stakeholders to get all Ghanaian nationals evacuated to safer zones.



