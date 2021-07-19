Lutterodt slams Ayisha Modi over Moesha’s predicament

Entertainment of Monday, 19 July 2021



Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt has expressed concerns about Ayisha Modi’s claim that a pastor is to blame for the current state of Moesha Boduong.



The Stonebwoy fanatic, had in a social media post, threatened to expose Head Pastor of the Revelation Church International, Gabby Ibe, as she pointed accusing fingers at the preacher.



“I swear to you with my life, this fight is me and you paaaaa. I give you 24 hours to bring Moe back if not Ghana will be too hot for you. Dare me! I have been very quiet about a lot of things going on. Don’t let us fight this spiritual fight Biko,” she said while alleging that the pastor gave Moesha an oil to drink, a development she claimed caused the actress’ predicament.



Speaking on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Saturday, Lutterodt, a regular panelist, said it was erroneous on the part of Ayisha Modi to have made public a confidential issue. According to him, while he believes there is nothing spiritual about what Moesha is going through, it is wrong for anyone to divulge a discussion they had with the actress.



“We drink the oil every day. It’s not a concoction. And Moesha never drunk it with ill-intent. When your friend gives you a piece of information and an issue emerges, learn how to hold on to that information till death…,” Lutterodt said.



“If the attempted suicide was true, it means Moesha can pull a fast one on them psychologically so the family should be vigilant. It’s not the doing of the devil, it’s a withdrawal syndrome,” he added.







A few weeks ago, Moesha announced she had seen Christ. It was later reported that she almost committed suicide as she was being haunted by spirits.



“I don’t have anything in my account. I have sold my car; I was even walking to go pick trotro… I was walking to go pick Bolt. I don’t have anything, I have given it out," she said in one of her videos.



"See me, the way I am looking but me looking like this, I am happier than those days that you see me in driving Range Rover, travelling. I was not real, I was not a happy child,” she revealed.



Amidst the claim that Moesha’s woe is spiritual, Lutterodt maintained that the family should rather find her a psychologist or a counselor.



