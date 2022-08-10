Lutterodt recalls heated encounter with Afia Schwarzenegger over Tracey Boakye’s marriage

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 August 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Marriage and relationship counselor, George Lutterodt has debunked reports that he said Tracey Boakye’s marriage would collapse in no time while disclosing Afia Schwarzenegger’s reaction to his commentaries on the marriage when they met.
According to Counselor Lutterodt in a video he shared on his YouTube channel, reports he predicted doom about Tracey Boakye’s marriage are untrue.
“I never said that,” Lutterodt noted. “Yesterday, we were at an event and Afia Schwarzenegger vehemently approached me. She said I talked about her marriage with Abrokwa so I should leave Tracey Boakye alone for her to enjoy her marriage.”
The counselor, described by many as controversial, however, mentioned that considering that Tracey Boakye’s marriage has engendered conversations, he cannot be faulted for sharing his views on the subject.
“The truth is, the trending video in town now is Tracey Boakye’s wedding. And once she wants it to trend, we have to help it trend. My caution, however, is she should be careful with the people around her and the things they are bringing for us to trend with,” he said.
Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah got married in Kumasi at a star-dubbed event. Since the event was held, it has triggered conversation including allegations that the actress snatched the lover of another Kumasi-based actress, a rumour Afia Schwarzenegger reacted to.
In a video clip she shared on her Instagram page, Afia Schwarzenegger said Tracey Boakye's husband was in a relationship with another lady for close to 10 years. However, the said lady had a child with another man, contributing to their separation.
BB