Luta announces return to music

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: Zolla Nie, Contributor

Highly talented vocalist Luta has announced his return to the music scene after a long hiatus as he prepares to relaunch his career with a new song,



Known for hit banger 'Ooossshhhhh' and his massive contribution to 'Ekiki Me', Luta took a long break but he is finally back!



Luta revealed he had to sit back from the music scene to evolve and rebrand in order to churn out more solid songs for his fans to enjoy.



He also announced that he is currently with a new management team so fans should be expecting new music.



Luta is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer, whose sound is usually afro-beats and reggae.