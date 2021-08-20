'Loyalty till death' – Ayisha Modi promises Obofour

Entertainment of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ayisha Modi has promised Rev Obofour that her loyalty to him is till death.



She reiterated her love for the leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.



According to her, she doesn’t need to know who Rev. Obofour is before she loves him. Ayisha Modi added that she can even die for him.



She captioned a photo with Rev Obofour: “God is spirit. The spirit Dwells in a body, we are the Holy Temple.



For me, God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit have always been my closest friends in this journey.



Listen to me carefully my King ???? Nii ADOTEY GYATA the 1st ???? I don’t care ????‍♀️ who u are all I know is I will forever love ???? you no matter what and I can die for you papa. Loyalty till death ☠️????????.”



Ayisha Modi has been very close to Rev Obofour and his family for some time now.



