‘Lovey-dovey’ video of A Plus and his wife causes a stir online

A video capturing lovey-dovey moments of A Plus and his wife, Akosua Vee, has sparked reactions on social media.



In the said video, A Plus and his wife were sharing intimate moments at a coded location.



Kwame A-Plus repeatedly showered praises on his wife, while making pronouncements about how gorgeous her body is.



Akosua Vee, on the other hand, was blushing and enjoying the beautiful moments with her husband.



This appears to be the first time A Plus has been spotted in public since his father's death in July.



Clad in a black fit, it appears his wife, who resides in the United Kingdom, flew to Ghana for the upcoming funeral.



