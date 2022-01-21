LoveDateOnY: Flaunt bae-boo and win amazing prizes

Entertainment of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: YFM

There is nothing super-cozy and cute than when partners snuggle up for a photo shoot, that's why YFM Takoradi is playing cupid with the 'Love Date' A Valentine's Day activation.



The 'Love Date' activation will see couples send their loved up photos with a 50-word description of their relationship to the WhatsApp number 0500097979 and stand a chance of winning a romantic dinner for two.



Speaking about the 'Love Date', Programmes Manager of Y 97.9 FM Agyekum Gyimah explained what couples can do to win.



"To participate in the Love Date, couples are entreated to send pictures of themselves together, with a 50-word description of their relationship to 0500097979 on WhatsApp. The pictures will be posted on YFM's social media pages with over 80k following, four (4) couples with the most likes on their pictures, will win amazing prizes."



He also said that apart from the opportunity to flaunt your love for the world to see, couples stand a chance of winning mouthwatering prizes.



"Out of all the entries we will get for the 'Love Date', the couples will win a romantic dinner and a night's stay at Dolly's Villagio, hampers, professional photoshoots/frames, and other exciting prizes,'' he revealed.



Agyekum Gyimah added that the deadline for entries is 13th February and the winning couple will be announced on Valentine's day on the 'Dryve of your life' show.



Dryve of your life show which airs on weekdays from 3 pm to 7 pm is hosted by Nana Quasi-Wusu (PM).