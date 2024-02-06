Love is a scam - Dope Nation

Entertainment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian music duo Dope Nation have opened up about their views on love and relationships, according to them, love is a scam.



In a recent interview with media personality Delay, the twin brothers said that they are not in a falling-in-love situation at the moment and that they feel like love exists only in one’s head and is dependent on belief.



“Most people who are in love happen to be in a situation where it's all in their heads. You feel happy about it but for that same momentum you have with feeling happy, you can feel very sad the day you'll be heartbroken.



"So we feel like it's a scam. It's a scam because it's only real when you believe in it. When you don't believe in it, it's like a facade,” they explained.



They added that their time would be expensive in a relationship, and that the other party should know how to work with their time.



Dope Nation, however, admitted that it wasn’t bad to fall in love, but maybe they had not reached the time to do so.



“Being committed to someone is expensive. Especially in this part of the world…My time would be expensive in a relationship. So the other party should know how to work with my time. To give in like 100% falling in love status at this moment will be difficult, and we are not in the falling in love situation,” they stated.



Dope Nation are known for their hit songs such as Eish, Zanku, Confam, and Kpanla. They also won the Sound City MVP Group of the year in Africa award in 2020.



Check the video here





ID/