Love in today’s world is dependent on money, not affection anymore – Rev. Obofour

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Rev. Obofour, has said that loving someone in the current dispensation is highly influenced by the financial situation of the person.



He admonished that individuals must be mindful of choosing their partners, adding that they need to consider the financial state of the person before deciding to do so.



The pastor cited an instance where he said if he happened to be in a relationship with President Akufo-Addo’s daughter, he would never get into a controversy with her because her family is wealthy.



Rev. Obofour advised members of the public to consider the financial state of their partners before deciding to marry the person to help them in their lives.



“In today’s world, if someone proposes to you and the person’s family has money, the man will love you by force. Nowadays love is for rent. If I am dating Akufo-Addo’s daughter and she slaps me, I wouldn’t do anything because of the wealth of her family. That kind of love is for rent and there is no way you can compete with such people.



"When you are marrying someone check the person’s background whether he has money or not. If you marry someone whose family doesn't have enough money like yourself it won’t help you,” he said while preaching to his congregants.



He further advised, “In Africa, If you don't have money people don’t believe you when you speak the truth. You are disgraced when you build a nice house. Always be mindful of the society you live in and act accordingly.”







