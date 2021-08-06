Love doesn’t buy ‘koko’ – Relationship coach

LifeStyle of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Relationship coach and marketing executive, Daniel Amoateng, has given his opinion on whether or not love is and should be enough to sustain a relationship.



He said on eTV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge show during an interview with host, Nana Yaw Odame that just as it is possible for love to make a relationship thrive even in the absence of money, it is also highly possible that love will not be sufficient at some point.



“I would say yes and no because you’ll need both ingredients. You can’t buy koko (porridge) with love. There can be an understanding in the case where I want to buy you cornflakes but then I have to go for koko because I don’t have enough money. At least, if I’m able to purchase koko, because of the love, you’ll understand me”, he said.



However, Daniel noted that “In the case where I don’t have the wherewithal to purchase anything at all, then it becomes difficult so the love takes you to a point and the money must come in at some point”.



He instanced that just as people say money is the means to an end, money on its own does not justify the end and cannot take you to the end.



“You need to put it to a certain use before it can get you the end result that you want”, the relationship coach further explained.



In accordance with this, the relationship expert concluded that love and money are both needed to sustain a relationship. Nevertheless, it is how one applies both in the relationship that makes a difference between a lasting relationship and one that will not last.