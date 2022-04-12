Louisa & OB Amponsah rift: A wife’s gaffe, a comedian’s glory

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

At a time the world was digesting Will Smith’s Oscars slap controversy and awaiting possible sanctions from the Academy, OB Amponsah was being hit with a barrage of insults and threats by Louisa Laryea, wife of Israel Laryea, over a joke the comedian shared about her husband which she deemed unpalatable.



OB Amponsah’s “Will Smith moment beckons, if he stays his nonsensical course,” warned Louisa in her gush of fury and vitriol. Describing the entertainer who has performed on international platforms as a “miserable local comedian” and “badly brought up”, Mrs Louisa, whose emotions appeared to have been bruised by the joke, asseverated that OB Amponsah was “misbehaving all over the place in the name of comedy.”



The standup comedian, a professional optometrist, had shared a joke at his ‘Popular But Broke’ event about Israel Laryea’s COVID-19 recovery process and how employers of the journalist must have been paying him a good salary. That statement was emitted because the broadcaster had said he isolated in his boys' quarters when he had COVID-19.



The Oscars slap brouhaha, how it was metaphorically captured in Louisa’s post and OB Amponsah’s response gave the post prominence with reactions emanating from the individuals.







How offensive was the joke?



‘Opinions are like noses’ and so it was not surprising that Louisa’s statement divided opinions, just like the Will Smith and Chris Rock encounter. Hollywood star Will Smith gave Chris Rock a resounding slap during the 2022 Oscars broadcast on March 27, after the American comedian had made a joke about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith. While some condemned the act, others posited it was time comedians stopped sharing what they termed “sensitive jokes”, stressing that just because one finds a joke funny does not mean everyone should. Rightly so, jokes are subjective.



While it is incontestable that our ability to make light of bad situations help to subvert an emotional state, some content can be too much of a breach of values due to how sensitive the subject matter is. For instance, rape, disability, racism, and mental health are slippery turfs and anyone that attempts to joke about these areas incurs the wrath of the society. Such jokes, should not be entertained.



The interpretation of Louisa’s statement by some debaters was that OB Amponsah was being sarcastic when he said Israel Laryea must have been receiving a good salary to acquire a house with boys' quarters. That narrative was contested on the basis that Israel Laryea was not really the subject of the joke, rather, Nana Lion of Pluzz FM, who, according to the comparative analysis in OB Amponsah’s joke, “ain’t got sh*t”, hence, any attempt to pin the comedian is dead on arrival.







Double standards, bad precedent



Interestingly, Louisa had in a previous Facebook post urged all to “appreciate humour and not take things too personally”. She had argued that “humour makes us relax, laugh, let our hair down and more importantly, adds to our well-being. If you cannot notice and appreciate humour, sarcasm and satire, especially when a writer writes in English; and you cannot also keep quiet, you will make a laughable embarrassment of yourself.”



Scribing more to buttress her point, Louisa continued on the path of advice as she noted that comments made in jest should not attract hostile reactions. Instead, “Just haha and move on, or ignore.” She postulated that people “start to insult” because they “cannot even decipher that the writer is using a figure of speech.”



Louisa’s Facebook post, made in February, makes it unfathomable why she would verbally assault OB Amponsah in her April post. Her reaction begs the question: ‘Was she not able to decipher that OB used a figure of speech hence needed to either haha and move on or ignore?’ Or it is the case of “etua wo yonko ho a, etua dua me” – an Akan adage translated as ‘you only feel the pinch when you’re the victim’? She rather insulted and threatened OB Amponsah for his ‘offensive’ humour.



Call it an occupational hazard, but violence is not an act that should be encouraged in a civilized society as it does not only infringe on one’s right but has the propensity of degenerating into complete pandemonium. Imagine if Chris Rock had retaliated the slap…



Assaults not new to comedians



Like his predecessors and contemporaries, OB Amponsah is a victim of assault, one that left him devastated. After he shared a joke about Ghana’s Former President John Dramani Mahama during the 2019 edition of Decemba 2 Rememba, some people, believed to be sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) launched scathing attacks on him as they expressed their profound displeasure, including a threat on his life.



He had said on stage during his performance that “A name like Mahama, in Hausa, that means corruption” and was subsequently abused through text messages, phone calls and social media posts despite stressing on stage that it was a joke. Although he later organized an event to, among other things, project the treatment meted out to him, that was made possible after undergoing therapy.



The comment that OB Amponsah’s “Will Smith moment beckons” is an indirect communication that one could best express his or her resentments about a joke from a comedian by physically attacking the performer.



For educational purposes, comedy is professional entertainment consisting of jokes and sketches, intended to make an audience laugh. While every joke has a subject and admittedly could be insensitive, it is primitive and incongruous for anyone, especially an influential figure, to resort to violence or utter words that could incite violence in addressing their grievances. An endorsement of Louisa’s post, regardless of how she may have been badly affected by the joke, is an endorsement of violence against comedians and performing arts in general. Louisa is indirectly urging people to physically attack performers and find justifications for their actions and that is a bad precedent.



To be fair, there are right channels to address her concerns if she feels aggrieved, including testing the law or even rebuking the comedian. Indeed, it is within her rights to berate OB Amponsah if she chooses to – for freedom of speech is a feature embedded in the Constitution - but any form of violence should not be countenanced.





Israel Laryea with wife, Louisa Laryea



Rise in figures



Without a shred of doubt, OB Amponsah is the biggest beneficiary of the brouhaha. The unperturbed comedian, after taking a dig at Louisa for embarking on a “pointless course” has had his YouTube views increased considerably. Prior to Louisa’s outburst on April 5, the ‘Popular But Broke’ comedy show which had been uploaded on OB’s YouTube channel on April 2 had a little over 30,000 views. The views, however, increased by more than a hundred per cent within twenty-four hours after the altercation. The comedian continuously celebrated each milestone on social media, directing traffic to his channel.



A week after the incident, the numbers have skyrocketed, nearing 200,000 organic views. OB Amponsah’s popularity has soared and it is evident in the number of followers he has. Louisa, on the other hand, has been compelled to restrict persons who can read from her Facebook page. While what informed her decision is unknown, OB Amponsah remains the biggest beneficiary as he keeps enjoying the unsolicited hype.



