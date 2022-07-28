Lots of artistes are lost in the music space – KaySo talks on Afrobeat debate

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Renowned Ghanaian record producer, KaySo has shared his voice on the long-standing debate over the origin of the Afrobeat music genre.



For years, Ghanaians and Nigerians have clashed over which country introduced the Afrobeat genre to the rest of the world. However, many music enthusiasts and knowledgeable personalities in the space have traced back its origin to Ghanaian routes.



Conversely, many tend to defer since the genre appears to be dominated by Nigerian arts, with the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Tiwa Savage, among others representing the trademark on the international stage.



However, according to KaySo, most Ghanaian artistes have lost their core for music to the ongoing debate, which appears to be a major competition on the flip.



In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9 FM’s “Dryve of Your Lyfe” he implored fellow Ghanaian artistes to be true to themselves, channel much attention to “more authentic” Ghanaian sounds and dominate the space.



“I think a lot of our artistes are lost in the space. We need to just stay original and do what comes naturally to us. There are other genres that are original to us, and we can dominate. We should pay more attention to it like our Highlife, Hip Life, and Afrobeats,” he said



KaySo further opined that “there’s nothing like Afrobeats genre. It’s a coined term for all the music genres originating from our part of the world.”