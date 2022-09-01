Losing my sight is my biggest fear - Ghanaian Vogue editor

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Ghanaian-born editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Kobina Enninful, who has undergone several surgeries on his eye, has disclosed that losing his sight is his greatest fear.



The 50-year-old, who left Ghana for Britain at the young age of 13 years, underwent four surgeries to correct his poor vision, and according to a BBC report, Mr. Enninful had four operations, including one on a detached retina.



Giving an account of his procedures, the Vogue editor revealed that he spent weeks looking at the floor after surgery.



When asked in his interview about whether he feared losing his sight, Edward Enninful answered in the positive.



"It's my biggest fear...I never had good eyesight anyway. I always had my minus 10 glasses and I had four retinal detachments [needing] surgery each time. Then three weeks looking at the ground in a dark room and not lifting up your head. And yes, it was very psychologically intense.



"But what I've also learned is... you don't need perfect vision to create. You don't need 20/20 vision to see images. So that's the irony of it: though I have bad eyesight, I'm still able to create images that people seem to resonate with," he explained.



Edward, who has had a succession in the fashion industry, was appointed fashion director of British fashion magazine i-D at the age of 18.







