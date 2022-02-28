Lord Bondzie disappointed over Nacee’s exit from 'No Tribe’

Entertainment of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nacee exits ‘No Tribe’



Lord Bondzie shares pain over Nacee’s exit from music group



‘No Tribe’ group defunct



Leader of Gospel music group, ‘No Tribe’, Lord Bondzie, has conveyed his disappointments over the exit of musician, Nacee, from the group.



Speaking to Joy FM’s ‘The Reason is Jesus’ on February 27, 2022, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, he said their split affected him to a considerable extent he didn't imagine.



“I did not envision it, and it was not one that I foresaw coming,” he said and added that their split was, however, not due to financial reasons.



“Nacee wanted to do his own thing. It affected me much. If I say it did not affect me, then I am trying to be a liar because that means he’s a non-entity in my life but we were very close. The only thing we cannot share between ourselves is a wife,” he narrated.



Lord Bondzie said that even though he has moved on to do other things, the fact is that their (Bondzie and Nacee) split has affected the business side of his ministry.



“One can chase a thousand and two will chase ten thousand. I don’t have a studio, so, in one way or the other, I have to start from scratch, and it is not easy. It’s been a long time I spoke to Nacee; he’s doing his own thing, and I’m also busy doing something else.



“We are having a lot of songs, but we haven’t touched them. That is what I am saying, only God knows [when next I will record a song with him in his studio],” he said.



Lord Bondzie also said he will be open to work with Nacee should he want to come back to pick up from where they left off.



“Even today, if he calls and says, ‘I think I made a wrong move so let’s do something, who am I?” he said.