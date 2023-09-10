Looking fresh and smart makes people think I have no problems – Dr Cryme

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Darlington Kwesi Agyekum, popularly known as 'D Cryme', has expressed that people often regard him as a rich man.



The Ghanaian musician said most of the people he has encountered, think he is from a rich family with a lot of opportunities thrown at his feet.



During an interview with Amansan Krakye, the Tema-based singer said usually, this perception stems from his physical appearance.



“I think the way I dress and look smart makes people think that I’m Dada Ba but whenever they say so Amen I accept it in good faith



“But I know that definitely my parents worked hard to provide for me and that’s the same way I’m also working hard to fight for what I want to do,” he said on Property FM in Cape Coast.



He continued, “Some people were born rich with a silver spoon in their mouth but I wasn’t born with a golden spoon in my mouth, my parents just tried their best for me.



He added, the fact that he doesn't publicize his problems does not mean he doesn't have any.



“And whilst they tried their best I was also careful not to bring any problems home because no parent will be happy if their child is always involved in trouble.



“But the fact that I’m walking around looking good will make some people say that this gentleman hasn’t got any problems but I do have problems just that I don’t publicize it,” Dr Cryme added.