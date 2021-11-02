Lojay hints on collaborating with Ghanaian artistes

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Lekan Osifeso Junior better known as Lojay has disclosed that he will like to join forces with some Ghanaian artistes to make hit songs for his fans.



The ‘Monalisa’ singer explained he would love it if he had a chance to enter into the booth with any Ghanaian artiste to make something spicy.



He made this known on YFM’s Ryse N Shyne show with Brown Berry when asked if he has plans of collaborating with artistes in Ghana.

"I have been talking with all my Ghanaian family about collaborations but I don’t want to mention names right now.”



Lojay, who just arrived in Ghana three days ago for a program, explained that he doesn’t stay in Ghana for long and that is why he has not made a permanent decision on who to collaborate with in Ghana.



“Unfortunately, I will be here for two days. I arrived yesterday and I will be leaving today so that is the only reason I haven’t sat down in the studio to record with anyone,” he added.



Meanwhile, he has asked his fans to expect more from him.



Lojay is an Afrobeats singer who gained popularity after he featured Wizkid in his song ‘LV N ATTN.’ He is known for his songs such as ‘Monalisa’, ‘Tonogo’, ‘Park OX3’, among others. Lojay has also collaborated with popular musicians like Sarz and Wizkid.