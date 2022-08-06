Local contractors duped me while I was building a school in Nsaban - Michael Blackson

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson, has given the full details of how he was defrauded by some local builders and contractors he had employed to build for him a school in Nsaban, a suburb of the Central region of Ghana.



According to him, his local contractors took advantage of their inability to provide him with a total cost estimate for his school to exploit him financially.



“Dealing with locals can be very expensive and tricky, and this I believe applies to every foreigner, whether you are in Ghana, Nigeria, or the Dominican Republic. When people know you are doing something from America, they will take everything from you. And because they wanted to exploit me, they didn’t give me a rough or total estimation of the cost of my house,” he explained in an interview with the breakfast club, USA.



To end the fraud scheme carried against him by the local contractors, he employed a real estate worker from the city to supervise the local workers.



He said, “To stop them from stealing from me, I met a friend in town who was into real estate. I contracted him to supervise the other labourers and this time around, he was able to give me a total estimation.”



The comedian mentioned that he paid far more than he was supposed to pay.



He said, “I paid way more than I was supposed to pay, over $200,000 more than I was supposed to.”



