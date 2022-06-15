'Listening to my wife changed my life’ - Yesuba shares 'Sent From Heaven' inspiration

Music of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: Kojo Emmanuel

Sometimes all it takes in life is to listen to your better half for things to change for you.



This is the story of Samuel Miezah Whajah, a Ghanaian recording artist popularly known as Yesuba. The singer who is based in China, Shanghai, is an Afro-pop, Afro-soul, and new age inspirational musician.



Combining education and his profession with music, Yesuba who was once a music director during his university time at the Regional Maritime University Ghana has released five singles available on all music platforms.



Following the growth of his career and passion for music, Yesuba has dropped another song titled 'Sent From Heaven'. Speaking about the track, he disclosed that it is a song to eulogize his wife.



"The inspiration behind the news was how my wife told me to believe in myself. I listened to her and it inspired me to write this song. That’s why I titled it “Sent from Heaven”. Meaning she was sent from heaven to be my adviser. It’s my wish everyone gets someone sent from heaven to them," he said.



Asked if he has experienced any significant change from listening to his wife, he said "a lot! The most important one was when I was not happy at my previous job and she asked me to change it but due to the relationships I created, it was difficult,"



"After she spoke to me to be bold and take the risk, that no matter the consequences we are in it together. I will say after I did my life has improved than before irrespective of the magnitude," Yesuba said.



'Sent From Heaven' comes with its official video which features Yesuba's wife and daughter. Check it out below and don't forget to share your reviews with us via the comment section.



