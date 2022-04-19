Listen to US based Ghanaian gospel duo Need Worship’s ‘Take Glory’

Music of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: Isshak Abdullai

US-based Ghanaian gospel group, Need Worship has premiered their debut single titled ‘Take Glory’ worldwide.



“Take Glory” was written by Patrick and Joy Ayertey known widely as Need Worship and produced by Joel Elom Music.



The San Francisco Bay Area-based worship group passionate about spreading the light of Jesus Christ through music met in 2011 and their love for Christ brought them together.



They began writing and composing inspirational songs and during the pandemic, they felt led to start an online worship ministry and spread hope and joy amid so much uncertainty. A year later, they have touched the lives of thousands through their online ministry via Youtube, Instagram, and Facebook.



In March of 2020, Need Worship released their first single, "Take Glory" and “My Desire” in February 2022 on all digital streaming platforms and have received wonderful testimonies about the song's impact.



Need Worship is excited to continue to release sounds from the secret place (Psalm 91), and they hope that the world will experience God's presence, beauty, and everlasting love while listening to their music.



