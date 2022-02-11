Listen to Ghanaians and scrap E-Levy - Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Yvonne Nelson has asked the government to scrap the E-Levy bill as demanded by the populace.



While building an argument against the E-Levy, the actress said she will speak up against any government that didn't serve the purpose they were voted into power for.



Speaking in an interview on ‘Daybreak Hitz’ on Hitz FM, she said the masses are not happy about the implementation of the Electronic Transactions Levy otherwise known as the E-levy.



“The E-Levy, Ghanaians do not like the idea, so why don’t we listen to Ghanaians. They are not happy about it, why don’t we listen to Ghanaians, it’s such that simple,” she said.



Celebrities such as Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Christiana Awuni, John Dumelo, Kwaw Kese, Joselyn Dumas among others have all shared their sentiments with regards to the E-Levy.



According to the budget which was read by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, electronic transactions will be charged at an applicable rate of 1.75 per cent, which shall be borne by the sender, except inward remittances which will be borne by the recipient.



Ever since the announcement was made on November 17, 2021, it has sparked a hot debate in the country with some Ghanaians opposing it.



Regardless, President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government’s resolve to pass the E-Levy.



According to him, the government in its bid to lessen the burden on Ghanaians during the heat of the COVID-19 did some expenditure, and that has become necessary for some measures to be put in place to fill those gaps created.



“Revenues during 2020/2021 went down considerably because of the slowing down of the economic activities that came from the COVID-19. At the same time, government, in order to keep the country going, did incur some expenditures on the free water, the free electricity. These were the unavoidable expenses that government had to make,” President Akufo-Addo disclosed when addressing traditional leaders from Dzodze in the Volta region on Tuesday, 1st February 2022.