List of celebrities appointed ambassadors of 'See something, say something' campaign

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ministry of National Security encourages citizens to report suspicious acts of terrorism



Ghana takes terrorism seriously



Celebrities appointed to lead anti-terrorism movement



The Ministry of National Security has selected some Ghanaian celebrities and media personalities as ambassadors of the "See something, say something" movement that encourages people to report suspicious acts of terrorism.



According to a report by Graphic showbiz, the campaign requests the public to be vigilant of the activities of suspicious characters and report to the security agencies.



The ambassadors were unveiled on May 24, 2022, at the launch of the campaign in Accra.



Celebrities involved in this campaign include Kofi Kinaata, Kwame Sefa Kayi, Dzifa Bampoe, Gifty Adorye alias Empress Gifty, Nana Aba Anamoah and Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh.



The launch formed part of the ministry's border counter-terrorism strategy aimed at sensitising the public to terrorism threats and encouraging the citizenry to collaborate with state security agencies to reduce the threat of terrorism in the country.



As part of the campaign, a toll-free number — 999 — was provided for citizens to swiftly report suspicious activities to state security authorities or use the emergency contacts and social media platforms of the Ghana Police Service to draw the attention of state agencies to unusual activities within their communities.



Where mobile connectivity is a challenge, locals are to report suspicious activities to their local police, traditional leaders, opinion leaders, heads of faith-based organisations and leaders of political parties who could expedite action to arrest any threat of terrorism attack situation.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Security has urged Ghanaians to halt making prank calls to the emergency 999 anti-terrorism call centre.



It cautioned that these calls weaken the aptitude of law enforcement agencies to answer to real crises effectively.



“Preliminary checks at the emergency call centres indicate that, in the first 30 hours following the launch of the campaign, over 10,000 calls have been made to the centre, of which the majority have been prank calls and calls to verify the operationality of the call line,” the ministry said.



This has led to “a development that has culminated in long call queues and delayed response to calls made to the centre,” it added.