Lirase makes debut with 'Dark Ages'

Music of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: Ella Okunmwendia

Rapper and singer TonioBeatz returns to the music industry with a new name and sound.



Under the name Lirase, he debuts with the single "Dark Ages," signifying a fresh start. A flawless blend of R&B, New Wave, Dream Pop, and Experimental elements, "Dark Ages" is inspired by his struggles and the world's current problems.



Released on July 22, "Dark Ages" serves as a light at the end of the tunnel. The self-written song boasts pure and transparent lyrics guaranteed to strip away the scary moments of life while keeping true to its giddiness and searching for better days.



Crafted by John Ekow Mensah, the song's production showcases Lirase's vocals and features backing vocals from Samia Psalms.



About Lirase



Lirase was born in Sekondi to Ghanaian parents but is originally from Navrongo in the Upper East region of Ghana.



At eight, his interest in learning how to play instruments led to his joining the school band as a drummer. He further joined the Poetry class to explore his writing tendencies but quit due to discouraging comments from the teacher.



His love for creating music took a big turn when he tried to remake beats for hip-hop songs he liked.



After downloading the music software, FL studio, and after a few trials, he created his first beat, which he used for his first official single, Teardrops, in 2013. The song was a fan favorite in secondary school, earning him a name amongst his peers.



He joined a collective (KSFL) in 2013, releasing singles and ciphers. Lirase also created cover arts with the collective for two years before splitting up.



As a solo act, he released a series of freestyles under the rap name Tonio before dropping his second single, Holy Ghost Fire, in 2018.



A doctor by profession, Lirase has a knack for experimenting with sounds like scientific experiments. As a recording artist, he has the freedom to manipulate his sounds at his pace and will while aligning them with his chilly vocals.