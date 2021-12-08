Lilwin’s Great Minds School to hold speech and prize giving day December 17

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: GNA

Great Minds International School established by popular Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah better known as ''Lilwin'' will hold its annual Speech and Prize Giving Day on Friday, December 17, 2021.



This year’s speech and prize-giving day themed: “The Impact of Education on Health; The Fight Against Covid 19” would witness best-performing students and teachers awarded for their remarkable exploits under the year of review.



Speaking in an interview ahead of the ceremony, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, Operations Manager of the school, said that this year’s event seeks to recognize and appreciate the efforts of students and teachers who contributed to the steady growth of the school.



He mentioned that the school had over the years recorded some impressive academic performances among students with many who can't afford to get scholarships from the Chief Executive Officer of Wezzy Empire, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.



He also mentioned that the first batch of BECE's candidates were getting ready for their exams next year and remained hopeful they would come out with flying colours.



Nana Opoku Ahenkro Sei IV, the Chief of Ahenkro had been named as the Guest of Honour for this year’s speech and prize-giving day.



The ceremony which would be hosted by Lilwin would also be graced by Gospel musician Brother Sammy, Samuel Osei Bonsu, Odehyieba Priscilla, Linda (The Angels), among others.



The school, located in the Offinso-Ahenkro in the Ashanti Region established in 2019 has thousands of students enrolled all over the country and have the best learning facilities as well as good boarding facilities for students.