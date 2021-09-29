Lilwin picked me from nowhere and made me who I am today - Kwame Ahenfie eulogizes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Kwame Ahenfie, one of the diminutive actors who have been working with popular actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has heaped a lot of praises on the latter for all he has done for him in his latest interview.



According to him, it was the efforts of the actors that greatly helped to propel him to the height he has currently attained in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.



Recounting how they meet and became the buddies they are today, Kwame Ahenfie said that they meet at Kumasi Krofrom at a time dancing was a thing in Ghana.



He added that because he was a great dancer at the time and Lilwin was also doing some good dancing himself, he asked that they collaborate as a team and their union has been great from the time till now.



Watch the video below



