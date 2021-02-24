Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: GH Base

Lilwin gives full scholarship to sibling of student killed by his school bus

Comic actor, Lilwin

Actor and proprietor of Great Minds International School, Lilwin has given a full scholarship to a sibling of the girl-child who was killed by his school bus.



An earlier report GHBase.com stated that the school bus of Great Minds International School run over a child which led to her instant death.



Speaking about the issue, the school P.R.O, Okyeame Akwadaa mentioned that the board of directors have decided to give the siblings of the victim a free educational scholarship at the school (Great Minds International) as a form of compensation.



Besides, Lilwin who is the proprietor of Great Minds International School has pledged to continue paying for some bills even at the secondary education level.