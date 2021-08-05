Lilwin discloses reasons for continuous success, relevance in acting career

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 August 2021

• Lilwin said he has stayed relevant in his acting career due to his continuous display of humility



• The Kumawood actor said he does not envy any of his colleagues like others do



• Lilwin is currently working on his new TV series titled ‘Cocoa season’



Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as ‘Lilwin’ has cited humility and lack of envy towards other actors as the main reasons why he is still relevant in the showbiz industry.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the Kumawood actor said his colleagues can attest to the fact that he (Lilwin) has been respectful in his career so far.



Lilwin also highlighted that he concentrates entirely on his work and does not engage in petty quarrels, unlike others.



“I am a very humble person who respects everyone I work with from the producer to the least person on set. Everyone who has worked with me can attest to that and I am also very hardworking. There is hatred in every sector, not just the movie industry as people always say. I always overlook the petty jealousy and hatred in the industry I find myself and concentrate on my work so that is how it has been for me all this while. I don’t have time to be hating anyone because it won’t earn me anything or add any laurels to the many I already have,” he stated.



“I give my best to every production that comes my way almost as if my very life depends on it and that is one reason I have come this far. Of course, I can’t rule out the God factor, God has been very gracious to me and been with me throughout my journey so I give Him all the praise and thanksgiving,” he added.



Tackling the popular notion that he is extremely quick-tempered, Lil win said;



“Everyone is quick-tempered, the reason people have that impression of me is that I don’t joke with my work, if you come on my set and you misbehave, I won’t hesitate to walk you out. If you put up any kind of behaviour that will not augur well for the progress of the production, you will find your way out, that is for sure and I don’t have any regrets for walking such people off my set because they are impediments to the progress of my works.”



The Kumawood actor is currently working on his star-studded TV series titled ‘Cocoa season’.



The likes of Stonebwoy, Medikal, DopeNation, Clement Bonney also known as Mr Beautiful, among others have featured in the ongoing movie project.





