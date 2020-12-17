Music of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: GNA

Lilwin, Medikal, Fameye, others sparkle on 'Didi Matem'

Artwork of the song "Didi Matem"

The much-awaited star-studded hip-hop tune for 2020 has been dropped by versatile Ghanaian artiste Kwadwo Nkansah "Lilwin", titled "Didi Matem".



The award-winning performer recruited some of the finest rap acts on this new Christmas banger produced by beatmaker Apya.



The single features top artistes including Medikal, Kofi Mole, Fameye, Joey B, Kweku Flick, Kooko, Virus and Tulenkey.



Since the announcement came last week of its release on Thursday, December 17, the "Didi Matem'' single has been discussed on various social media platforms and tipped by many as another groundbreaking hit single by the "Fa Wo Ladder" hitmaker.



Our Christmas just got lightened up with a song that can be regarded as the biggest collaboration of the year.



The new single is available across various digital stores and streaming media including Audiomack, Youtube, Soundcloud, Boomplay, and Spotify.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.