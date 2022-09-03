LilWin’s mother gets emotional after her son surprises her with a brand new car

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actor, LilWin, has gifted his 77-year-old mother a brand new salon car to show his appreciation for all being there for him.



In a video the actor shared on Instagram, he gave a short speech detailing how armed men attacked his mother and for that reason, he couldn't wait to get her, her own ride.



According to him, this will help her with easy transportation to the hospital without having to deal with any kind of stress.



“It was the other day when some armed men attacked you. I had to stop feeding to get you a ride to take yourself to the hospital.



“Anywhere you want to go, once you call I will make a driver take you there, also there are a lot of children at home who can drive you. This is the car God has told me to give to you.



“So, this is your car mummy. Also, it has your picture at the back of it that reads, “I love you, mummy,” he said in a video he shared on September 2, 2022.



The actor was accompanied by some friends and family during the presentation of the vehicle.





ADA/KPE