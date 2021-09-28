LilWin responds to Big Akwes allegations with Bible verse

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

• Big Akwes says actors lose their essence once they work with LilWin



• He says LilWin has contributed to collapse of the local movie industry



• The actor has responded to the allegations levelled against him



Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has stated that God gave every individual talent according to his ability, therefore he will not respond to persons who are directing hate comments at him over his achievement in the movie industry.



His comment comes on the back of some allegations levelled against him by his colleague, Big Akwes, who claims that actors who have worked with Kwadwo Nkansah suddenly lose their relevance.



"As an up-and-coming star, if you are being lured with money by LilWin to star in his movie, that's the end of you. That actor can never succeed; I am telling you. Those who are spiritually strong knows this key, this is top-secret. Those who have spiritual backing will even reject 5 billion from LilWin because they know their career will collapse once they work with him," Big Akwes alleged in an interview on Poleeno Multimedia.



Connecting the dots, Big Akwes revealed that actor Nana Yeboah is struggling to appeal to his fans following his partnership with LilWin.



According to him, the likes of Akrobeto, Kwaku Manu, Bill Asamoah and himself who are aware of the bad omen surrounding LilWin will never work in any of his production.



But responding to this, LilWin shared the video in which Big Akwes made those statements against him on Instagram with a caption: "Matthew 25:14-16He who had received the five talents went at once and traded with them; and He made five talents more. God gave individual talent according to their ability."



