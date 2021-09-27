LilWin doesn’t respect Agya Koo – Big Akwes

Entertainment of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Kumawood actor, Big Akwes, has stated in a new interview that his colleague Kwadwo Nkansah popularly called LilWin does not respect their senior colleague, Agya Koo.



According to Big Akwes, during the funeral service of late actor Agya Manu in Kumasi, LilWin’s manner of storming the funeral as though he was a king when Agya Koo was performing proved that he has no respect for the legendary actor.



Big Akwes disclosed that the actions of LilWin distracted the whole funeral and took all the attention that was on Agya Koo who was performing at the time.



Big Akwes further revealed that prior to this, the popular actor had taken to his Instagram page to insult the legendary actor cum musician for no reason at all.



Watch the video of Big Akwes making this revelation below:



