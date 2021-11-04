LilWin breaks silence on relationship with actress Sandra Ababio

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Kumawood Actor Kwadwo Nkansah known as Lilwin has revealed that his colleague Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio has never been his girlfriend.



There was a rumor among some Kumawood actors that Kwadwo Nkansah and Sandra Ababio were engaged in an amorous sexual relationship, a claim Lilwin failed to address directly.



But speaking on Kumasi-based Angel Fm Drive Time Show hosted by Ike De Unpredictable and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the popular Kumawood actor cum musician debunked all the allegations leveled against him and Sandra Ababio.



According to Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, “Sandra Ababio has never been my girlfriend but just a friend. I have never had anything to do with her as people are saying”.



Lilwin added that “I decided to bring Sandra Ababio to Kumawood and introduced her to Ghana and the whole world because she was good when I met her. We have been friends for so many years”.



“All that people are saying about us are just mere speculations with no facts because since they always see us together on locations and other places, they think we are lovers” he explained.



“Sometimes I get tired of these issues because it is becoming too much. People will just spread false information about you without any fact”.



“Those who are saying I’m bonking and dating Sandra Ababio do that because I introduced her to Kumawood and can also introduce others to the industry”