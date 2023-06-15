Lil Win attends EyesInDubai’s Yatcht Rendezvous in Dubai

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

EyesInDubai, arguably one of the best Ghanaian -owned travelling firms headquartered in Dubai has hosted popular Ghanaian comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin on its breathtaking yacht cruise experience, Yacht Rendezvous.



The Yacht Rendezvous, according to the organizer and founder of EyesInDubai, Kingsley Kojo Aikins is an exclusive party to host stars who comes to Dubai and wants a yacht cruise.



He revealed that, this edition was an After-party for Lil Win’s concert in Dubai. The event hosted other popular music stars like Okomfo Kolege and other top acts from Ghana.



EyesInDubai over the years has hosted renowned personalities on Yacht cruise and created beautiful memories with them with their bespoke services. The brand also help clients to rent luxurious cars and visit unique places in Dubai.



EyesInDubai is a premium provider in terms of pick-up and drop-off services, photography, visas, tickets, hotel reservations, and treasured tour activities.



The Dubai-based agency is known for providing an upscale experience for customers in need of quality hospitality services, such as short-term rental options and a platform where people can book travel experiences all year round.



EyesInDubai has hosted renowned personalities like Bola Ray, Sarkodie, Sandra

Ankobea, DWP Academy dancers, celebrity dentists, Gambo, Asantewaa, Wendy Shay and other great families and corporate organizations from all over the world who want to experience Dubai.



