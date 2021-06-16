Lil Wayne is my role model - King Ogyii

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Emerging Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Ernest Gyesi popularly known in showbiz as "King Ogyii" is set to release his maiden Ep titled UnHoly.



According to King Ogyii American Music act, Micheal Carter Jr. Affectionately known as Lil Wayne is his role model and he looks up to him to impact many lives.



"Being an SHS graduate has never discouraged me but rather motivates me a lot. My style of music I think is unique and also represents Africa. I do tell my stories through music and it's my dream that it gets numerous of people inspired".



King Ogyii has been working tirelessly towards this Ep to set the records straight. King Ogyii who has a single "Amaka" which already made waves in few African countries like Ghana and Nigeria now set to go global.



The Unholy Ep is said to contain six (6) songs with Top producers from both Ghana and Nigeria.



King Ogyii added that it is his wish and duty to shoot the rocket of Ghana music higher than it's been taken.



"As a young can't boy I'm still craving for some Grammy. I want to work hard and make history in the Music Industry".



The UnHoly Ep will be available in stores on 2nd July 2021.

You can pre-save to be the first to get this. Pre-order set for Friday 25th of June 2021.