Life at Teshie: Settling in Accra after growing up in Kumasi – Selina Boateng’s story

Gospel musician Selina Boateng is one of the notable singers making waves in the music industry with many songs to her credit.



Undoubtedly, she has grabbed attention with her soul-stirring melodies having released her first album in her early twenties and followed up with hit songs which have catapulted her to fame. However, not everyone knows the intriguing story behind her rise to musical stardom.



Born in Kumasi and educated at Ahmadiyya Secondary School, Selina's journey into the world of gospel music began in the Ashanti regional capital.



Her debut album, "Mennku Me Ho," produced by Cebex Music, marked the inception of her musical career. It was during her time in Kumasi that Cebex discovered her talent. Despite being relatively young at the time, Selina Boateng’s extraordinary vocal prowess had already caught the attention of the seasoned producer.



In her interview on The Delay Show, the gospel musician, raised by her grandmother initially, disclosed she was the first of five grandchildren.



According to her, before meeting Cebex, she noticed her talent during her days with her grandmother, who would ordinarily rebuke her for disturbing everybody with her noisy nature.



She recalled using “objects as makeshift microphones” to hone her craft at home.



The turning point in Selina's journey came when Cebex, impressed by her talent, suggested that she relocate to Accra for more significant opportunities in the industry.



“Cebex said he needed me in Accra for the work to be effective and efficient. He rented a room for me at Teshie,” Selina Boateng recalled.



Navigating the complexities of a new city and industry was not without its hurdles for Selina. However, her resilience and determination allowed her to overcome these challenges.



“Relocating to Teshie after staying in Kumasi all my life was challenging,” she said. “There were a lot of things I didn’t know. I was new in the industry but managed to navigate.”



During her five-year journey with Cebex, Selina said they released albums in 2011, 2013 and 2014.







