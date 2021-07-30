Life after divorce was extremely difficult – Portia Asare Boateng

Entertainment of Friday, 30 July 2021

Actress Portia Asare Boateng has described as “extremely difficult” the process she went through to get back on her feet after her divorce from her first husband, Rev John Wilberforce Aidoo.



In an interview on ‘Restoration With Stacy’, the actress said despite being fulfilled, she had to start life from scratch abroad and engage in activities she would ordinarily not be associated with.



“I’d say that if I’ve had any challenge in my life, it’d be this moment. When I left the marriage, my family sat me down and said I needed to travel outside because when the media gets to hear of this, they’ll talk unnecessarily. So, I left the country,” she stated.



“That was when Portia’s life started as a baby. I had nothing, I needed to start all over again. I came to zero and had to pick myself up again; not from here but another country – Canada - and I had to work like a laborer,” the filmmaker added.



She recalled how she had to work her fingers to the bone for survival and how unconformable she consequently felt. Regardless, she had to ensure because it was the only means to cling to life.



Just when she appeared to have become habituated to the situation, a voice she usually hears in her silent moments, according to the actress, instructed her to head back to Ghana.



“I’ve given you something to do so go back and start”, she quoted the voice as saying.



According to Portia, it was difficult for her to heed the call “because that was when I had picked myself up, things were beginning to settle…”. But she eventually came back to Ghana.



Touching on why she opted for divorce, Portia said she was unhappy in the marriage. As a testament to the claim, she said she was highly fulfilled when she finally divorced.



“I was at peace with myself, I was at peace with God. When I do something and I feel like I don’t have the conviction, then I know I didn’t do the right thing. But this is something that I did that I’d say I even celebrated in my own quiet time. I was comfortable, I was happy, my heart was at peace, my soul was rested…” Portia asseverated.



