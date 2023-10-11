‘Lick some and leave!' – Empress Gifty punches side chicks again

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Ghanaian gospel singer, Empress Gifty, has warned ladies who date married men to desist from resorting to all sorts of means to keep them to themselves.



She said, that since it is impossible to eradicate the ‘side chick-married man’ relationship, they should just have a share of the men instead of ‘tying them down’ with kids.



According to her, in some cases, these men are only helpers from God and not life partners as they perceive.



“It’s erroneous to have a child with someone’s husband. That’s the worst, destructive decision any woman can make. People are fortifying themselves and using all sorts of powers just to snatch someone’s husband. You can lick some and leave but don’t think you’d be able to snatch him. Some of them are just helpers from God. You don’t keep people’s husbands and give them kayamata,” she fumed in a live TikTok video.



She further chided the ladies for refusing to let go of people’s husbands despite keeping serious boyfriends.



“The saddest part is that most of these girls even have serious boyfriends but they will never let the married go. You have even made a lot of pastors fall,” she added.



Empress Gifty, however, charged men to pay attention to their families and quit entertaining mistresses.



“Men, be content with what you have. Some men have seen other women and have ditched their wives. They have forgotten that it is those women they struggle with. Some men have stopped feeding their children, paying school fees because of side chicks,” she said.



Empress Gifty is noted for her continued advocacy for the dissolution of the relationships between married men and side chicks.



In an earlier instance, she was compelled to ask mistresses if sex with married men is any different from the ones they have with their boyfriends.



