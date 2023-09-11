Liberian-American J-Wils drops his Afrobeat summer jam titled ‘Don’t Rush’

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: theafricandream.co

Anticipated summer single ‘Don’t Rush’ by rap star J-WILS has been released, and is presently available on streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, and others.



J-Wils’ reputation for exceptional lyrics and production quality continues to hike, and ‘Don’t Rush’ contributes to his growing body of work. It serves as his much-anticipated summer anthem and demonstrates his talent for connecting with a diverse audience.



“Don’t Rush showcases J-WILS’ versatility as an artist, as he seamlessly blends the vibes of slow afrobeat with the energetic rhythm of Afroclub music. The song boasts of a tempo that invites listeners to sway to its rhythm and irresistible groove,” said the artist’s management to TheAfricanDream.co in a statement.



The song combines Afrobeat and Afroclub rhythms while introducing subtle Afrofusion Flava components. With its timely release, ‘Don’t Rush’ will establish itself as the perfect summer soundtrack and produce an unforgettable musical experience.



J-WILS will be on talk radio on the 22nd of September, 2023 live in Baltimore, Maryland in the US via radio One company (on WOLB 1010 am Talk radio with DJ Duke) to talk about his music, career, and anticipations for the future.



In 2022, he sang his Afropop single ‘Vibe With You’ on stage, during a performance with international Nigerian star, Kizz Daniel in Liberia – an endorsement by eco-friendly urban clothing line CaliFlo Inc. J-WILS also made a promotional music video appearance to promote the high-quality and eco-friendly hemp, cotton, and bamboo clothing brand. It featured a special performance by Hip Hop teen star Manny Raxx.



“He is up for the challenge and has created a Hip Hop, R&B, and Rap music style that is undeniable with hot music beats, catchy dance music hooks, and intoxicating radio melodies that make music audiences chant and sing along. Stay tuned for more from Hip Hop and R&B music star J-WILS,” said the artist’s management. Contact J-Wils: https://jwilslive.com/contact/