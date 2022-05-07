Let’s work together to return movie industry to its glorious days – Mark Okraku-Mantey

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), Mark Okraku Mantey, has called on all stakeholders to work collaboratively to bounce back the vibrant movie industry the country once had.



He said as the government takes steps to engage investors for potential collaborations toward generating the needed revenue for the Ghanaian film industry, all hands are needed on deck to improve the space. He also urged local movie producers to do well to include the Ghanaian culture in the film production in order to sustain it and ensure quality as a means to market the country.



He made these remarks at the one-year anniversary celebration of Akwaaba magic – a 100 percent Ghanaian content channel available exclusively on DStv and GOtv across the African continent, where he praised the team for their contribution toward improving the movie industry and providing employment for the youths.



For his part, the Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere, also indicated that its focus to bring the best local content to the homes of Ghanaians and the Africa continent as a whole requires support from the local industry to harness its potential of it players. He added that the industry when given the needed support, will soon be counted as one of the main contributors to the country’s GDP.



According to him the Akwaaba Magic’s one-year journey, for instance, has provided jobs for over 1,000 cast and crew, while unearthing the talent of many local actors. This stride, he believes, is changing the face of the industry which was hit by the impact of COVID-19, hence, confident the film industry has potential and will change for the better if invested in.



Content piracy



Mr. Okyere also raised concerns about how content piracy and weak regulatory frameworks are affecting the industry, saying that appropriate authorities must pay attention to them. “Despite the happy song we sing today, the industry is faced with challenges such as content piracy, weak regulatory framework and many others, and we all have to check this if we are to rub shoulders with the big names around the world," he said.