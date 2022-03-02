Let’s support each other in our quest to go international – Kidi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: Attractive Mustapha

Ghanaian High-life and Afrobeats singer KiDi, known in real life as Dennis Nana Dwamena has urged music industry players to unite and support each other in their quest to go international.



The musician who will be performing this week at the Indigo at O2 in London with his counterpart Kuami Eugene has been sighted in a short video posted by award-winning blogger Attractive Mustapha saying that the only way Ghanaian musicians can reach the international level is to accept the unity of purpose and work together.



He lamented in the video posted on TikTok handle Attractive Mustapha that the negative criticisms within the Ghanaian music industry is too much so it is about time the industry changes that trend.



On his view about Nigerians, KiDi said it is not as if they are better than Ghanaians, they rather have huge numbers and support what belongs to them, so until Ghanaians also come together to support theirs it is going to be difficult for the international agenda to be achieved.



“The Nigerian population is very huge so even if half of their population decides to support their agenda they get it easily, we Ghanaians must understand that we are less in population so the little we can also do positively to push the agenda we must do it," he added.