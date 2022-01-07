Let’s shut our music space if Nigerians do not open theirs – Epixode

Entertainment of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Epixode, has reacted to the conversation of Nigerian musicians not showing equal love to Ghanaians.



Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment, the reigning Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year said Ghanaians should shut the music space if Nigerians do not open theirs.



“If Nigerians don’t open their music space for Ghanaian artists, we should also shut our music space.”



He also blasted some of his colleagues for not supporting their own.



“Some Ghanaian artistes do not support each other, therefore there is no need to complain about lack of support from Nigerian artistes.”



“For me, it is not even a problem about Nigerians supporting our music. We can all witness the fact that Nigeria has built a strong music industry to dominate on the continent and even around the world. And it is not only in music but other creative arts sectors like film, comedy, among others.



“So if they are not opening their music space for us, then we might as well shut our music space. If they don’t book us for shows, we might as well not book them and we don’t need Nigerians to be the best at what we do.



“A typical example is with the East African music market who always support their own with the likes of Diamond Platnumz having massive numbers on various streaming platforms even better than top Nigerian artistes.



“The most important issue is how Ghanaian artistes support themselves because we don’t even support ourselves to the level where we need to complain about Nigerian support,” Epixode added.