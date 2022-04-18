Let's 'respect Nigerians for their hard work and stop comparing our lazy lifestyle to theirs' - Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Shatta Wale has gone on Twitter to praise Nigerians just months after accusing Nigerians of not supporting Ghanaian artistes.



The singer, who months ago got into an online war of words with Nigerians and Nigerian artistes took to Twitter on Easter Sunday to write: "Please can we just respect Nigerians for their hard work and stop comparing our lazy lifestyle to theirs .. It’s shame ppl think Nigerians will come hard at me but see they are the ones doing the streaming cuz they understand what Talent means .. Ghana music is a shame."



His latest tweet has earned him the ire of his fellow countrymen and they are calling him out on Twitter.



Months ago, Shatta Wale engaged in a social media 'war' with Nigerian artiste Burna Boy, which altercation drew the ire of Nigerians when Shatta generalized his insults at some point.



