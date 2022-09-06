'Let's partner to be good parents to Majesty' - Shatta Wale sends an emotional plea to Michy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Shatta Wale has sent an emotional plea to his baby mama, Michy, asking them to be friends for the sake of their son, Majesty.



In a live video shared on social media, the dancehall artiste, disclosed that people's thoughts on his relationship with his son make him worry, knowing they are lies.



“Shatta Michy, this is what I want you to be doing every time because we can't be together, yes, but we can be good friends and doing sh*T for Majesty.



“You get what I am saying. Sometimes when I hear people say a lot of things, I say, ‘No, men, have done so much good that people should know.’ You understand me,” he said.



According to him, the majority of people believe he is neglecting his duties to his son, while adding that he has been responsible for his child since the get-go.



“Everyone thinks I am a bad person, but I am not a bad person. I have been doing what every responsible father will do,” he added.



This comes after he shared an image of Michy for the first time, asking for a second collaboration with him on another song.



According to the self-acclaimed "Dancehall King," he will pay with money and not kind since they are no longer an item.





