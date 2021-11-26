You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 26Article 1410769

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Let’s have dinner when I come to Ghana – Sonnie Badu tells Dr. Likee

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ras Nene popularly known as Dr. Likee and Rev. Sonnie Badu Ras Nene popularly known as Dr. Likee and Rev. Sonnie Badu

Sonnie Badu schedules dinner appointment with Dr. Likee

Dr. Likee wins Sonnie Badu’s heart

Dr. Likee poses as Sonnie Badu in his comedy skit

Rockhill Chapel founder, Rev. Sonnie Badu has requested to meet Kumawood comic actor, Ras Nene popularly known as ‘Dr. Likee’.

It appears the comic actor has earned the admiration of the US-based Ghanaian gospel minister as he has publicly expressed his love for him.

This was after Dr. Likee was captured in a social media post, posing as Sonnie Badu in one of his comedy skits.

“Good afternoon everyone. My name is Sonnie Badu. I took this name upon myself because Sonnie Badu is a well-celebrated man of God who has done so much for the country. He is a well-anointed man of God. His worship songs make the cripple walk,” Dr. Likee said as he posed as a choirmaster in one of his comedy skits.

Sonnie Badu who was drawn to this act shared a snippet of the clip on his Instagram page with the caption;

“I really appreciate Ras Nene who is one of the most trending comedians in Ghana at the moment. Listen, from the point of view of a businessman, you are actually keeping my name out there. I have never met you, nor paid you to do this and I just want to say thank you ….. I want to have dinner with you when I come to Ghana,” Sonnie Badu.

Watch the post below

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

It's the grande finale of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz

LIVESTREAMING: PRESEC, Prempeh College and Keta Secondary battle it out in NSMQ finals

Sportsleading sports icon

Black Stars

CAF announce new date for FIFA World Cup play-off draw

Businessleading business icon

Director of Petroleum at the Ministry of Energy, Benjamin Kwame Asante

Exploring Keta basin will be suicidal for GNPC - Benjamin Asante

Africaleading africa news icon

All six countries are located in the southern African region

New COVID-19 variant: Six African countries placed on UK redlist

Opinionsleading opinion icon

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

An open letter to Nana Akufo-Addo