Let’s have dinner when I come to Ghana – Sonnie Badu tells Dr. Likee

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Sonnie Badu schedules dinner appointment with Dr. Likee
Dr. Likee wins Sonnie Badu’s heart
Dr. Likee poses as Sonnie Badu in his comedy skit
Rockhill Chapel founder, Rev. Sonnie Badu has requested to meet Kumawood comic actor, Ras Nene popularly known as ‘Dr. Likee’.
It appears the comic actor has earned the admiration of the US-based Ghanaian gospel minister as he has publicly expressed his love for him.
This was after Dr. Likee was captured in a social media post, posing as Sonnie Badu in one of his comedy skits.
“Good afternoon everyone. My name is Sonnie Badu. I took this name upon myself because Sonnie Badu is a well-celebrated man of God who has done so much for the country. He is a well-anointed man of God. His worship songs make the cripple walk,” Dr. Likee said as he posed as a choirmaster in one of his comedy skits.
Sonnie Badu who was drawn to this act shared a snippet of the clip on his Instagram page with the caption;
“I really appreciate Ras Nene who is one of the most trending comedians in Ghana at the moment. Listen, from the point of view of a businessman, you are actually keeping my name out there. I have never met you, nor paid you to do this and I just want to say thank you ….. I want to have dinner with you when I come to Ghana,” Sonnie Badu.
Watch the post below