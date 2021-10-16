You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 16Article 1381393

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Let's focus on pressing issues and leave LGBTQ+ community alone – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has asked that the LGBTQ+ community be cut some slack.

According to him, there are more pressing issues in Ghana that need to be tackled.

Speaking on Kalyjay Space on Twitter, Shatta Wale was of the view that people should be given the free will to choose their prefered sexuality and gender.

“People are grown, we should allow them to choose and decide what they want to do with their lives. There are more important issues we need to focus our attention on. There are many problems Ghana is faced with and LGBTQ is not one of them”, he stated.

Shatta Wale maintained that people’s rights and freedom must be respected as stipulated in the constitution.

He, however, called for an end to what he described as unnecessary hate towards the LGBTQ community.

