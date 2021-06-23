‘Let's flood the courts for June 25 verdict’ – Efia Odo rallies #FixTheCountry supporters

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Efia Odo has called on supporters pushing the #FixTheCountry agenda to turn up in their numbers for a key court verdict



•According to the actress, the conveners championing the cause need their support



• She also encouraged supporters not to lose hope in the #FixTheCountry fight



Popular Ghanaian socialite and one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry agenda, Efia Odo, has asked supporters to throng the Accra High Court in their numbers as the court delivers its final verdict on a case between the group and police.



Touching on the importance of their massive attendance for the June 25, 2021 verdict, Efia Odo stressed that supporters of the cause must turn up at the courts and not just sit home and relax.



She also encouraged persons who may be losing hope in the fight to remain resilient until the very end.



“I urge you guys to be in the courtroom on Friday to hopefully get a final verdict on #FixTheCountry demonstration. Most of y’all are tired of talking about it on Twitter and are ready to embark on the streets but your attendance speaks volumes. Friday 10:30 am, Accra High Court,” she posted on social media.



It will be recalled that the court scheduled June 25 to deliver a ruling on a case involving protest leaders and the police after the latter secured an ex parte injunction against what was supposed to be a massive demonstration that had been slated for May 9, this year.



Court clashes



Some protest leaders earlier this month clashed with the police at the premises of the Accra High Court during a scheduled hearing.



The protestors alleged that the police at that time deliberately prevented them from entering the court premises.



Read her tweet below



