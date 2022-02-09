'Let’s expand the avenues of revenues' - Hammer justifies why he's into bread business

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Da Hammer encourages artistes to venture into other businesses



Hammer partners colleague, makes money from bread business



Showbiz personalities urged to explore



Da Hammer known in real life as Edward Nana Poku Osei has said he decided to sell bread as part of exploring other ventures which can generate sustainable income for him aside from music.



According to the producer in an interview on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, he sells bread because musicians cannot survive on the revenues they make from their streams, concerts, and record deals.



“Master P just released his bread in Atlanta (US) and it is selling like crazy. I also sell bread,” he said while advising artiste to explore other paths for income.



“Let’s expand the avenues of revenues. Let’s get these entrepreneurs involved and let the artistes realise that so far as they can sell music, they can sell any product”, he added.



Meanwhile, Da Hammer has encouraged musicians to capitalise on their influence which others can purchase to promote their products.



“They are commodities themselves. The reason why people come to them to get them to endorse their products is that they have a voice. If you have a voice, you can have your own product,” he advised.



In 2017, Hammer partnered with the owner of popular A1 bread, Godfred Obeng Boateng, and decided to focus on that enterprise more than music.



The renowned music producer who has not only produced songs for the likes of Tinny, Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Ayigbe Edem, Teephlow but groomed them as well, has on many occasions said he is enthused about the sale of bread because it fetches him more money than music.